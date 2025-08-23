Ashnoor Kaur in Bigg Boss 19? Patiala Babes Actress’ Pic With Parents Goes Viral

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur, who has worked in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss season 19. Ashnoor who is active on social media, enjoys a massive fan base on social media. A recent posts on her official account have sparked speculation that she might be a part of Bigg Boss 19.

Recently, actress shared a photo with parents from a vanity room. In caption she wrote, “major missing is gonna happen”. While fans are intrigued by these posts, Ashnoor has yet to make an official statement. However, a source close to IANS suggests she will appear in season 19 of ‘Bigg Boss’.

21-year-old Ashnoor, has been working in the entertainment industry since the age of six. She has appeared in Bollywood films such as Sanju and Manmarziyaan, and began her career with the TV show Jhansi Ki Rani. She subsequently featured in popular daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, and has also starred in numerous Punjabi and Hindi music videos.