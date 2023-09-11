Ashnoor Kaur opens up about her experience shooting love story in Chattisgarh

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], September 11 : Actor Ashnoor Kaur will be seen in a new film which is touted to be a love story.

The yet-to-be-titled project was shot in Raipur, Chattisgarh.

Sharing her experience shooting for the film in Raipur, Ashnoor told ANI, "It was a great experience shooting for the film in Raipur. There is so much greenery here. The infrastructure is so good here. People are extremely sweet."

The entire movie is based on Raipur and the characters of the movies also hail from Raipur.

Gaurav Dwivedi, Advisor to Chhattisgarh Govt, shared happiness on seeing Chattisgarh becoming one of the favourite shooting hubs for filmmakers.

“The team of this film has availed several facilities from the Chattisgarh Government. We also provided them with subsidies. They showed Chattisgarh in a beautiful way,” Gaurav Dwivedi said.

Akul Tripathi has directed the film. More details regarding the project are awaited.

