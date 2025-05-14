Ashok Pandit calls on film industry to boycott Turkey for endorsing Pak sponsored terrorism

Mumbai, May 14 Filmmaker Ashok Pandit, the President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, has urged the Indian film industry to boycott Turkey, accusing the country of endorsing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

His statement comes after Turkey and Azerbaijan issued statements in which both nations expressed support for Pakistan and criticized India’s airstrikes targeting terror camps. Speaking to IANS, Ashok stated, “It was quite disappointing to see countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan supporting Pakistan. India has always stood by Turkey, especially during difficult times. During the COVID crisis, we provided them with medicines, injections, and vaccines. India has consistently supported Turkey, so their alliance with Pakistan is both surprising and unfortunate. A boycott of Pakistan is being widely supported across the country, and I believe it's crucial to break their economic backbone to send a strong message. Pakistan is a failed state, a fact the entire world acknowledges.

The filmmaker also admitted that the Indian film industry has had close cultural and professional ties with Turkey. Many Indian stars, filmmakers, and producers have traveled there for film shoots and have publicly appreciated the country. Despite this, Ashok said there's now a need to boycott Turkey—this is a shift from collaboration to confrontation. “But we have appealed to our colleagues in the industry to boycott Turkey. We want to show them, as a united industry and as a nation, that we do not take such support for Pakistan lightly.”

“Every filmmaker in our country is a nationalist. There might be differences in opinion, but there is no producer, director, or actor who does not love this country. Whether it’s a commercial film, an independent project, or an artistic venture—when it comes to the nation, no one compromises. Our entertainment industry has always stood by the country. Numerous nationalistic films have paid tribute to our armed forces. Many filmmakers have created powerful war films that celebrate the bravery of our soldiers,” added Pandit.

On May 8, Turkey and Azerbaijan released official statements voicing support for Pakistan. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry labeled the Operation Sindoor a "provocative act," while Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the families allegedly impacted by the strikes. These remarks sparked a wave of backlash on Indian social media, with many users and celebrities like Rupali Ganguly expressing outrage and amplifying calls for a boycott of Turkey.

