Ashok Saraf honoured with Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Renowned actor Ashok Saraf has been conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023 for his contribution to the field of arts. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) CMO Maharashtra shared the news, which read, "Senior Marathi film and theatre actor Ashok Saraf has been announced by the Chief Minister @mieknathshinde for the year 2023 Mana # Maharashtra Bhushan Award for his substantial contribution to the field of arts. The Chief Minister spoke to Ashok Saraf and congratulated him. While congratulating Ashok Saraf, he has said that not only comedy but also various shades from serious to villainous tendencies have been created through his acting and he has dominated the audience."

ज्येष्ठ मराठी चित्रपट आणि नाट्य अभिनेते अशोक सराफ यांना कला क्षेत्रातील भरीव योगदानासाठी २०२३ वर्षाचा मानाचा #महाराष्ट्रभूषण पुरस्कार देण्याची घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde यांनी केली आहे. मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी अशोक सराफ यांच्याशी बोलून त्यांचे अभिनंदनही केले. अशोक सराफ यांनी… pic.twitter.com/u7F6KkDe8z — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 30, 2024

The CM also spoke to Ashok Saraf and congratulated him.

Ashok Saraf, who started his career as a child actor in Marathi cinema, has done over 250 films. Apart from the Marathi film industry, Ashok Saraf has also earned a lot of fame and love in the Bollywood film industry.

He soon made a transition to Hindi television and one of his most memorable roles was in the very popular sitcom 'Hum Paanch' as the father of 5 daughters. Many 90s kids still find the serial nostalgic.

Other television shows in which he appeared include 'Naina O Naina' and 'Yeh Choti Badi Baatein'. Ashok Saraf has worked in more than 50 superhit Hindi films like 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Baazigar', 'Singham', Karan Arjun, 'Koyla'and Gupt among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor