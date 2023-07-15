Ashok Saraf remembers late actor Ravindra Mahajani

Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani, a veteran of the industry, was found dead at a rented apartment in the Talegaon Dabhade vicinity near Pune. Ravindra’s contemporary, ace Marathi actor Ashok Saraf remembered him as the “only handsome” actor in the Marathi film industry as he paid his condolences.

In an interaction with TV9, Ashok shared that Ravindra, even in his most difficult times, would always have a smile on his face and would address every problem he faced with a smile. He said, “Sincerity was his greatest quality, he excelled in every role. Whatever he did, he did it with his heart, so he was one of the most successful actors of our time.” The police reported on Saturday that the body of the 77-year-old actor was found on Friday evening, and it is suspected that he passed away approximately three days prior to the body being found. Some of his notable films as an actor include "Mumbaicha Fauzdar", "Zunj" and "Kalat Nakalat". His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also an actor and is best known for his work in Marathi cinema.