Ashton Kutcher opens up on missing out on roles because of his looks

Los Angeles, Oct 19 Hollywood actor-producer Ashton Kutcher has said that he didn’t get certain parts in films because of the way he looks.

The 47-year-old actor explained that he has missed out on projects because his leading man appearance has been deemed unsuitable for them, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Ashton said at New York Comic Con recently, quoted by ‘People’ magazine, "I think every role you get, part of it is what you look like, right? It's a very big part of what you're imbuing as the character. And so, there are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look. Sometimes it's frustrating”.

However, he explained that his work as a producer has made him realise why those in charge make certain casting decisions for movies and TV shows.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘No Strings Attached’ star said, "You're trying to tell a story with pictures, and the pictures need to create a feeling for the audience”.

Meanwhile, Ashton is to play a "hilarious villain" in the upcoming FX series The Beauty and stated that the show offered him a new acting experience.

He said, "Without giving away too much, almost every one of us has an incredibly nuanced role where, in some way, shape or form, we're playing something that we are or we aren't at any given time. It creates this underlying ability to embody insecurities that you may have, that you hide away and you push down, and you don't let anyone in the world see it”.

The actor praised Ryan Murphy for allowing him the opportunity to push himself creatively. He said: "So often today, you only get to play your lane and nothing else, because playing anything else goes against the values that society has projected upon what people should play and shouldn't play”.

“We get to play these complicated, nuanced characters. It's a delight. Playing this character is one of the great delights of my career”, he added. ‘The Beauty’ is expected to air in early 2026 and Ashton believes that his villain in the show is a "good guy" at heart.

