Ashutosh Gowariker’s production banner turns 20: It is a moment of immense pride, gratitude

Mumbai, Dec 9 Ashutosh Gowariker’s production banner marked a milestone on Monday as it completed two decades. The filmmaker said it is to the credit of every artist, technician, and member of the crew who has been part of his films and journey.

Reflecting on the journey, Gowariker said, “Sunita and I started AGPPL with the dream of bringing stories that we are passionate about, to life.”

“Through this company I have had the privilege of meeting and collaborating with extremely talented people who have made this journey, one heck of a ride. Completing 20 years is a moment of immense pride and gratitude. It is to the credit of every artist, technician, and member of crew who has been part of our films and our journey.

He added: “To them all, I say a big thank you! And to our incredible audiences, I am grateful and humbled by the love and support you have showed us through the years!”

Founded in 2004 by Gowariker and his wife Sunita, the journey of AGPPL began with the iconic Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Swades”, a film that remains a timeless ode to home and humanity. The banner went on to make successful films such as “Jodhaa Akbar”, “Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey”, “Mohenjo Daro”, and “Panipat”.

On this momentous occasion, AGPPL unveiled a special trailer that encapsulates its two-decade journey. The trailer features glimpses of the production house’s landmark films, celebrating the artistry, grandeur, and emotional depth that have become synonymous with Ashutosh Gowariker’s cinematic vision.

Producer Sunita Gowariker added, “AGPPL, my 3rd baby, born in the year 2004, turns 20 today! It has been a rollercoaster chasing this dream with the hard work, the good times, the not so good times and I’ve cherished every bit of it.”

Sunita shared that looking back at the body of work, she cannot help but feel proud.

“These 20 years have been an extraordinary journey of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering commitment and we are excited for what the future holds.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor