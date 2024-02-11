Ashutosh Kulkarni’s Valentine Day’s surprise for partner includes drive & dinner
By IANS | Published: February 11, 2024 03:27 PM2024-02-11T15:27:02+5:302024-02-11T15:30:08+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 11 Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni shared his romantic plans for Valentine's Day, detailing how he intends to surprise his partner with a delightful evening of drive, followed by a special dinner.
Talking about Valentine's Day, Ashutosh, who essays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the show ‘Atal’ said: “Valentine’s Day is the day of love and affection, a day dedicated to love, be it your partner, friends, and family. It is about celebrating love. However, I don’t feel I need to confine and celebrate love just one day out of 365 days.”
“I am openly expressive, consistently letting my partner, Ruchika, know how much I value and appreciate her constant presence. Despite my busy schedule, on February 14, I have plans to surprise her, but those are under wraps (laughs). I won't miss the chance to express my love. I plan to take her for a brief drive and dinner at her favourite restaurant,” he shared.
The actor further added: “Knowing her love for sunsets, I once surprised her with a trip to Mahabaleshwar, a few hours away from our Pune home – perhaps the best Valentine's Day gift she's received. Her favourites are my favourites, making that the most cherished gift.”
‘Atal’ airs on &TV.
