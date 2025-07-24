Ashutosh Rana believes in reading people more than books: Different stories, terrific character arcs

Mumbai, July 24 Actor Ashutosh Rana, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Heer Express’, feels that in addition to reading the young generation should also connect with people on a deeper level as it would enrich them as human beings.

The actor recently spoke with IANS ahead of the film’s release, and said that reading literature may give a certain level of understanding about the society and the world at large to people, connect with fellow human beings, make them richer as every person comes with their own story and situation.

He told IANS, “I believe that they should read a lot but also connect a lot. Sometimes it happens that some people are not interested in reading. But they are interested in connecting with people. They are interested in connecting with the world. So along with connecting with the world, with connecting with people, you should also have a feeling of connection with yourself. You should also keep connecting with yourself. To be friends with you, first of all, I will have to be friends with myself”.

“I believe that if you look at the world, not only words, even silence teaches us and you. So if we have the understanding of listening to words, if we have the understanding of reading words, then we will also have to develop the understanding of listening to silence. And we will also have to develop the understanding of understanding silence”, he added.

The actor also praised the director of ‘Heer Express’, Umesh Shukla for his understanding of the theatre. He said, “The best thing about Umesh is that he has worked in all three forms of expression. He has worked in theatre as well. So, he understands that he is a writer, an actor and a director as well. He has also done very good plays”.

The films that he has made, be it ‘OMG – Oh My God’ or ‘102 Not Out’, if you watch his films, those films are also very good and he makes films on different subjects. So, when you are with a person who understands all the mediums and when he is present in all the mediums, you leave yourself with that person without any worries as an actor”, he added.

