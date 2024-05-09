Ashutosh Rana on donning the role of journalist in 'Murder in Mahim'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor Ashutosh Rana has donned the hat of a journalist in his upcoming project 'Murder in Mahim'.

Helmed by Raj Acharya, the series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

Opening up about the project, Ashutosh Rana told ANI, " It's a murder mystery. The project has various elements such as suspense, drama, emotions, crime and whatnot. In the series, audience will see me playing the role of a retired journalist Peter Fernandes. In the show, I followed a journalistic approach to unravel the suspense."

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, 'Murder in Mahim' is created by Tipping Point Films. It also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.

Sharing more about his character, Ashutosh earlier said, "When it's about complex roles, I'm the most excited. Peter is one such character. Meri koshish humesha yeh hi rehti hai ki main kuch alag karun, ek alag look mein, and Murder in Mahim gave me that opportunity. Peter's inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character. It is not just a profound murder mystery, it's layered with so many significant plots that mirror the social stigmas around caste, gender and sexuality, with rare sensitivity. That's the beauty of this show."

'Murder in Mahim' will be out on JioCinema on May 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor