Ashutosh Rana pens a thoughtful note on Hindi Diwas 2025, calls Hindi "source of culture"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Actor Ashutosh Rana has expressed his admiration for the Hindi language, honouring its contribution to India's cultural identity.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the 'War' actor penned a long, thoughtful note and shared his views.

Rana highlighted how people have honoured the Hindi language, developed it, and made it famous, further adding, "Mother, mother tongue, and motherland are the sources of our civilisation and culture; they teach us to 'connect' with the world, not to stick and fight with the world. That's why their debt can never be paid off."

In his own words, the actor emphasised the need to protect the language and embrace it with love and respect, further referring to it as the "mother" who created all.

He further concluded by announcing the 300th stage of his play, 'Humare Ram', on Hindi Diwas.

Rana also shared pictures of his look. 'Humare Ram' features Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahull Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar as Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Shiva, Harrleen Kaur Rekhi as Sita, and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva.

Hindi Diwas, celebrated annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The day highlights the language's role in bridging diverse linguistic and cultural communities across India.

According to a press release, the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949, designated Hindi language in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union of India.

On the work front, Ashutosh Rana was recently seen in 'War 2', which also stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. He was also seen in Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer 'Loveyapa'.

