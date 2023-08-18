Ashwini Iyer Tiwari celebrates 6 years of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic comedy film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ turned 6 on Friday.

To mark the occasion, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari took to her Instagram account and shared a string of throwback pictures from the making of the film.

She captioned the post, “The canvas of human life has many more stories to tell and learn in this lifetime. Gratitude for showering so much of love for #BareillykiBarfi . #6yearsofBareillykiBarfi.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwEsI4DoBIL/?img_index=6

In the film, the director brought an amazing story decked with regional flavor to it that made it resonate with the wider audience. Moreover, the film also brought remarkable characters like Bitti Mishra played by Kriti Sanon, and Vidrohi Ji played by Rajkummar Rao.

The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

Soon after the director shared the BTS pictures fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“One of my all fav,” a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Favourite movie.”

“Someone falls in love with writer by reading his book..is so lovely concept,” a user wrote.

Rajkummar received the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor, whereas director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari received the Filmfare Best Director Award for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

Apart from this, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next is 'Bas Karo Aunty'.

Kriti, on the other hand , will be next seen in ‘Ganpath: Part 1’ opposite Tiger Shroff.

RajKummar was recently seen in the series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ which is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. He will be next seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Ayushmann is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ in which he will be seen oppsite Ananya Panday. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor