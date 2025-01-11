Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates FTII's cinema theatre-cum-auditorium

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and inaugurated cinema theatre-cum-auditorium.

He interacted with the students and faculty at the open forum after the inauguration. Aiming to take FTII further ahead on the global stage, Vaishnaw said, "our legacy and heritage provides a firm foundation to embark on the journey of further excellence".

Vaishnaw took a wide range of questions from the faculty and students and cleared various aspects of the proposed deemed university status. He expressed his vision for cinema education in the country. He emphasized strengthening the career prospects of the students and greater linkage with the industry.

The minister said that the new auditorium will not only be an invaluable strength for the pedagogy of FTII but will be a key presence in the rich cultural firmament of Pune.

The 586-seat auditorium is equipped with all the modern features such as a cinema projector, a PA system for stage performance and a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos surround sound system. One of the auditorium's most distinctive features is its innovative, horizontally movable screen, measuring 50 feet in width and 20 feet in height.

This cutting-edge screen can be effortlessly adjusted using a remote control, allowing for a seamless transformation of the auditorium into a cinema theatre. This pioneering feature is believed to be the first of its kind, setting a new standard for versatility and flexibility in auditorium design.

