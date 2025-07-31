Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Shoojit Sircar Lead Jury for Short Film Competition at IFFM 2025

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), one of the most prestigious platforms celebrating Indian cinema and its storytellers globally, proudly announces celebrated filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar as jury members for its Short Film Competition. Known for encouraging emerging voices and bold storytelling, IFFM receives an overwhelming number of entries each year across various categories, with the short film segment being among the most competitive and creatively rich.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her poignant storytelling in films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, brings her nuanced understanding of human emotions and layered narratives to the jury panel. Speaking about her association, she shared, “It’s an absolute honour to be on the jury of IFFM’s Short Film Competition. Short films are a powerful form of expression, often brimming with fresh ideas and daring perspectives. I’m looking forward to witnessing stories that reflect truth, innovation, and the passion of young filmmakers."

Joining her is one of India’s most celebrated directors, Shoojit Sircar, the visionary behind acclaimed films such as Piku, October, and Sardar Udham. Known for his depth and socially relevant storytelling, Sircar expressed his excitement, “IFFM is a wonderful platform that brings together talent from across the globe, and I’m delighted to be part of this year’s short film jury. Short films, with their brevity and intensity, often leave a lasting impact. I’m eager to watch the entries and discover some pathbreaking voices.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange welcomed the new jury members, saying “We are thrilled to have Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar join the IFFM Short Film Competition jury. They are among the most respected creative minds in Indian cinema today, and their eye for detail, story, and authenticity will elevate the judging process. IFFM has always aimed to be a launchpad for new talent, and having filmmakers of this calibre assess the submissions is both an honour and an inspiration for participating filmmakers.”

With the festival set to take place in August 2025, excitement is already building as filmmakers from India and the Indian diaspora continue to send in their submissions. The Short Film Competition remains a highlight of IFFM, providing a platform for voices that are daring, experimental, and deeply rooted in culture and emotion.