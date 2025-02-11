Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari takes a walk down memory lane to celebrate 20 years with Nitesh Tiwary

Mumbai, Feb 11 As they completed 20 years together, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari sauntered down the memory lane and recalled the beautiful journey she has spent with her filmmaker-husband Nitesh Tiwary.

Ashwiny took to her Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures from the couple’s younger days to now. She also shared a glimpse of her “thin gold ring” which shines in the “sun”.

She wrote: “Circa 11th February 2005… How much money we can spend on a ring? Max we can push to Rs 7000… Let’s go to Shoppers Stop and pick a ring then. I will also checked a Nikon digital Camera for you since you love photography. It’s a little expensive but we can manage.

“We also have the TV, fridge, washing machine & microwave on EMI. We will manage.

Circa 11th February 2025 Twenty years later a vintage camera with memories sits in the library watching two lives evolving in the various ups and downs of life.

She added: “The TV, fridge, washing machine & Microwave have been replaced. The only one thin gold ring with 11 zircon stones I have is faded but shines in the sun. It’s priceless. #everydaygratitude #floatingbyait.”

Ashwiny made her debut by directing the comedy-drama Nil Battey Sannata in 2016. She went on to direct its Tamil remake entitled Amma Kanakku. The filmmaker was feted with the Filmfare Award for Best Director for the romantic comedy-drama Bareilly Ki Barfi, which was re-released in 2025.

Nitesh debuted as a co-director in Chillar Party in 2011 which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.He also directed the supernatural political drama Bhoothnath Returns.

He directed Dangal in 2016.

The film is the highest-grossing Indian film and ranks among the highest-grossing non-English films of all time earning over Rs. 2,000 crore including Rs. 1,200 crore in China. He followed up with the critically acclaimed comedy-drama film Chhichhore.

