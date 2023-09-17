Asia Cup 2023 Final: Prabhu Deva enjoys Ind vs SL with Jay Shah, Roger Binny

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 17 : As India ripped apart Sri Lanka within 15.2 over in the Asia Cup final, choreographer-director Prabhu Deva witnessed this thrilling moment of India speedster Mohammed Siraj's dazzling performance in the summit clash at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

In the viral pictures and videos, Prabhu Deva is seen watching a match with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Roger Binny.

He also waved towards the camera.

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj tore apart Sri Lanka's batting line-up with a dream spell to end the first innings in 15.2 overs in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Mohammed Siraj lived up to his nickname of 'Miyan Magic' by producing a spell that will be remembered for many years to come.

Siraj ran riots in the powerplay with his menacing pace dismantling the entire Sri Lankan batting set-up inside the powerplay.

Jasprit Bumrah set the tone of the game by making his impact on the third ball of his first over. Kusal Perera pitches it in the middle and swings it away from the batter to find an edge which went straight into the hands of KL Rahul.

Siraj followed it up with a maiden over to lay the perfect platform for a spell that left the entire stadium awe-struck.

On the first ball of his second over, Siraj sent back Pathum Nissanka for 2. The second ball clicked 143 kmph and Samarawickrama decided to play it safe.

The third delivery however swung sharply back into the right-handed batter pinned his legs right in front of the stumps and sent him back for a two-ball duck.

Sri Lanka's match-winner against Pakistan, Charith Asalanka stepped in to keep Sri Lanka's innings from falling apart.

Siraj baited him and lured him to play the drive shot, Asalanka took the bait and committed to his shot, he went a bit early and sent the ball straight to Ishan Kishan at covers.

With hat-trick on his mind, he once again tried to go for the inswinging delivery to the newcomer Dhananjaya de Silva. A gentle push on the vacant side of the field sent the ball for a four.

Siraj came back on the next delivery, found a faint edge and carried comfortably in the gloves of Rahul.

Siraj completed an over which had four wickets, a moment which comes once in a blue moon in the ODI format.

However, he wasn't done yet, nor was his 'Sui' celebration. He shattered the stumps by completely beating skipper Dausn Shanaka and sending him for a duck.

This was the first time India took six wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI match.

Bumrah went out of the attack and Hardik Pandya came in to take his place alongside the fire-breathing Siraj.

Sri Lanka managed to reach the 50-run mark in 14.1 overs.

Pandya struck once again sending Pramod Madushan back for 1(6), he followed up on the next ball to send Matheesha Pathirana back for a golden duck and end Sri Lanka's innings in 15.2 overs leaving Sri Lanka thinking if their decision to bat first was right.

Now, India is ready on the pitch to bat.

