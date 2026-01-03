Asian Film Awards suspends competitive categories after Hong Kong fire

Washington DC [US], January 3 : The Asian Film Awards Academy has announced significant changes to the format of its upcoming 19th edition, suspending all competitive award categories and cancelling the red carpet ceremony in the aftermath of last year's deadly fire in Hong Kong, according to Variety.

In a statement, the academy said the 2026 ceremony, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong, will move away from its traditional competitive structure and instead focus on presenting special honours in what it described as a "dignified and minimalist manner." The decision follows what the academy termed a "significant incident in Hong Kong last year and its impact on the community."

The revised format aligns with guidance from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, which had postponed official celebrations and advised organisers to adopt a restrained approach to public events following the tragedy.

Calling the move "well-considered," Asian Film Awards Academy chairman Dr. Wilfred Wong said the organisation believed a solemn ceremony was the most appropriate response under the current circumstances. He said the academy had chosen to honour filmmakers in a restrained way as a mark of respect to all sections of society affected by the incident, as per the outlet.

The changes come in the aftermath of a devastating multi-day fire in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, in which at least 161 people were killed. The blaze engulfed several residential tower blocks in the Tai Po area, spreading to seven of the eight buildings within the apartment complex. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said it is believed to have started on the external scaffolding before rapidly spreading across the structures, according to Deadline.

At the time of the incident, the apartment complex was undergoing a monthslong renovation, with buildings covered in bamboo scaffolding and green protective netting, which authorities believe may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Despite the changes, the academy stressed that its core mission of supporting and promoting Asian cinema remains unchanged. It thanked filmmakers, partners and supporters for their understanding and cooperation, adding that it would continue working with stakeholders to contribute to the future development of pan-Asian filmmaking.

Founded in 2007, the Asian Film Awards recognise excellence in Asian cinema across the region and are regarded as one of the most prominent platforms celebrating film talent from Asia, according to Variety.

According to Deadline, several major public events in Hong Kong have been cancelled or modified since the fire. Disney cancelled its Hong Kong premiere of 'Zootopia,' and the city also marked the New Year without its customary official fireworks display.

The date for the 2026 Asian Film Awards ceremony has not yet been announced.

