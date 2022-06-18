Asit Kumarr Modi hopes to bring Shailesh Lodha back on 'Taarak Mehta'

New Delhi, June 18 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer and writer Asit Kumarr Modi talks about bringing back the popular character Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani in the past and also opens up on the recent exit of Shailesh Lodha.

Asit told how long it will take to bring back the character of Dayaben. "It will take some time. We are planning on how to bring back the character on show."

"Earlier also we thought of bringing Dayaben back on the show but due to Covid-19, things couldn't be worked out. But now we are planning to bring Dayaben back on the show very soon. We will try to bring her back in one or two months."

Audience have seen Disha Vakani playing the role of Dayaben and they have a special bond with her, how the viewers will connect to new face and the producer asserts: "Even we want Disha Vakani to come back on the show but she has some family commitments.

"Still I am hopeful that she comes back, though it seems difficult. And even if some new face comes to the show it will bring her own energy. Audience have to understand that the show must goes on and as now it's been 14 years there will be such replacements in the show. so, I have to be prepared for it."

Recently Shailesh Lodha quit the show, who will replace him and if he is looking for some new face, he replies: "We are searching a talented actor. In fact Shailesh Lodha can also come back. I never feel good when any of my actor leaves the show."

"I spoke to him in length before he left but I could do nothing as he got some new opportunity and was keen to exit. We want him to come back. But I cannot wait for anyone and show is bigger than each one of us and for the audience, I have to look for his replacement if he is not coming back."

