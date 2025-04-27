'Asked Me To Strip': Actress Navina Bole Accuses Sajid Khan Of Sexual Harassment

Actress Navina Bole, best known for her roles in popular TV shows like Ishqbaaz and Mile Jab Hum Tum, recently shared a disturbing experience she had with director Sajid Khan, shedding light on his inappropriate behavior during her early years in the industry. Speaking candidly with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Navina revealed the unsettling encounter, which involved Sajid inviting her to his home and making shocking requests. For casting her in a movie, when she met him, he asked her to strip and sit in lingerie because he wanted to see how comfortable she felt, reported News18.

Navina didn’t hold back in her criticism, calling Sajid a “terrible man” and accusing him of disrespecting women, both personally and professionally. She explained that Sajid, along with other figures in the industry, made numerous women feel uncomfortable and disrespected. Recalling her experience, Navina said, “He was a terrible man, someone I never want to meet again in my life. He harassed many of us, especially after I worked with Gladrags, and crossed all limits when it came to disrespecting women.”

The incident occurred during the time Sajid was working on the film Heyy Baby in the mid-2000s. Navina recounted that when he called her to meet, she was initially excited about the opportunity. However, her excitement quickly turned to discomfort when Sajid made an inappropriate suggestion. "He told me, 'Why don’t you take off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are.’ I was shocked. This happened around 2004 to 2006, when I was working with Gladrags," Navina recalled, reported News18.

Navina further explained that this meeting took place not in Sajid’s office but at his home. While it was somewhat reassuring to have someone waiting downstairs for her, the encounter left her deeply disturbed. “He said, ‘You wore a bikini on stage, so what’s the problem? It’s all 'tits and ass,' in his words. Just calm down, sit here comfortably, and be yourself.’ I didn’t know how to respond. I told him, 'Look, if you really want to see me in a bikini, I can go home and change into one, but I’m not going to strip here.' Somehow, I managed to leave, but he kept calling me repeatedly, at least 50 times, asking why I wasn’t coming back,” reported News18.

Navina’s discomfort with Sajid’s behavior didn’t end there. She shared that a year later, when she was performing for Mrs. India, Sajid reached out to her again, offering her a role and reminding her of their past meeting. Navina was stunned, realizing that he likely made similar advances to many women and had forgotten how aggressively he had approached her before. "I realized he must have hit on so many women that he didn’t even remember the last time he had called me to his house. He was so blatant about it," she said, reported News18.

Sajid Khan has been no stranger to controversy, and in 2018, during India’s #MeToo movement, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him. These accusations included inappropriate behavior and exploitation of his position of power within the industry. The #MeToo movement brought a spotlight to these claims, forcing many prominent figures in Bollywood to face scrutiny for their actions.

Navina’s revelations add to the growing list of women who have shared their stories of harassment in the entertainment industry. Her courage in speaking out serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and respect for women in all professional environments. As the industry continues to grapple with these issues, voices like Navina’s are vital in pushing for a change, ensuring that women’s safety and dignity are upheld.