Assamese documentary film 'Fehujali' on underprivileged youth screened at New Delhi Film Festival

Guwahati (Assam), March 28 : Assamese documentary film 'Fehujali' based on underprivileged youth was screened at the esteemed seventh New Delhi Film Festival 2024 on Thursday.

The film also clinched the Best Short Documentary award at the festival.

Produced by the Director General of Police, Assam, 'Fehujali' is directed by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta who is currently posted as IGP (Special Task Force), Assam with English subtitles meticulously curated by Dr Jovial Kalita.

GP Singh, Director General of Police, Assam, said at the event, "We have seen some young boys & girls joining camps of terrorist groups falling for various gimmicks being peddled. We decided to bring to the public domain true-life stories of disillusionment amongst those who had fallen prey to such a propaganda campaign and joined terrorist organizations. They wanted to share their ordeal with other similarly placed youths to prevent them from making the same mistake that they had made. It is our effort to awaken our youths to reality."

Director Dr Mahanta said, "The documentary ventures into the struggles of marginalized youths within the state, ensnared by extremist factions employing coercive methods, including financial enticement, as recruitment tactics. The narrative unfolds the disillusionment faced by these individuals upon realizing the futility of their purported mission to liberate Assam from India, recognizing themselves as mere pawns manipulated by foreign interests exploiting misguided patriotism. Their journey back home is one marked by shattered dreams and newfound clarity."

The documentary delves into the plight of underprivileged youths in the state, targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits through various coercive tactics, including the lure of money.

Once inducted, these youths quickly discern the futility of their so-called mission to liberate Assam from India. They realize they are pawns manipulated by certain foreign powers exploiting misplaced patriotism, leading them to return home disillusioned with the initially promised dreams.

