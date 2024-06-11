Assamese documentary film 'Fehujali' to be screened at Mumbai International Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : The highly acclaimed Assamese documentary 'Fehujali' based on underprivileged youth will be screened at the prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival.

The fillm will be showcased on June 21.

'Fehujali' has already made a significant mark by winning the Best Short Documentary award at the 7th New Delhi Film Festival on March 28, 2024.

Produced by the Director General of Police, Assam, 'Fehujali' is directed by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta who is currently posted as IGP (Special Task Force), Assam with English subtitles curated by Dr Jovial Kalita.

GP Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, emphasized the film's crucial message. He said, "We have seen some young boys & girls joining camps of terrorist groups, falling for various gimmicks being peddled. We decided to bring to the public domain true-life stories of disillusionment amongst those who had fallen prey to such propaganda campaigns and joined terrorist organizations. They wanted to share their ordeal with other similarly placed youths to prevent them from making the same mistake that they had made. It is our effort to awaken our youths to reality."

Director Dr Mahanta explained the film's narrative, stating, "The documentary ventures into the struggles of marginalized youths within the state, ensnared by extremist factions employing coercive methods, including financial enticement, as recruitment tactics. The narrative unfolds the disillusionment faced by these individuals upon realizing the futility of their purported mission to liberate Assam from India, recognizing themselves as mere pawns manipulated by foreign interests exploiting misguided patriotism. Their journey back home is one marked by shattered dreams and newfound clarity."

The documentary delves into the plight of underprivileged youths in the state, targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits through various coercive tactics, including the lure of money.

Once inducted, these youths quickly discern the futility of their so-called mission to liberate Assam from India. They realize they are pawns manipulated by certain foreign powers exploiting misplaced patriotism, leading them to return home disillusioned with the initially promised dreams.

The documentary has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration, with audiences expressing profound appreciation for its powerful narrative and impactful message.

The festival is scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 21.

Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation, popularly known as MIFF, began in 1990 as BIFF and was later re-christened as MIFF. It is organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India. The Organizing Committee of MIFF is headed by the Secretary, I&B and consists of eminent film personalities, documentary makers and senior media officials.

As per the film festival website, "MIFF provides a platform for documentary filmmakers from all over the world to meet, exchange ideas, explore the possibilities of co-productions and marketing of documentary, short and animation films and also broadening the vision of the filmmakers vis-a-vis world cinema."

