Assamese film 'Fehujali' based on underprivileged youth wins Best Short Documentary Award at Jaipur International Film Festival

Guwahati (Assam), January 29 : The film 'Fehujali' directed by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta who is currently posted as the DIG of Special Task Force of Assam police, has clinched the Best Short Documentary Award at the Best Short Documentary Award.

Out of 2971 films submitted from 82 countries, 326 films from 67 countries were nominated, and 71 films from 19 countries were selected for JIFF 24 which is a world record.

Produced by the DGP, Assam, 'Fehujali' is directed by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, with English subtitles by Dr Jovial Kalita.

The documentary delves into the plight of underprivileged youths in the state, targeted by extremist groups as potential recruits through various coercive tactics, including the lure of money.

Once inducted, these youths quickly discern the futility of their so-called mission to liberate Assam from India. They realize they are pawns manipulated by certain foreign powers exploiting misplaced patriotism, leading them to return home disillusioned with the initially promised dreams.

Assam DGP GP Singh said, "We have seen some young boys & girls joining camps of terrorist groups falling for various gimmicks being peddled. We decided to bring to the public domain true-life stories of disillusionment amongst those who had fallen prey to such propaganda campaigns and joined terrorist organisations. They wanted to share their ordeal with other similarly placed youths to prevent them from making the same mistake that they had made. It is our effort to awaken our youths to the reality."

On the other hand, Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta said that the documentary employs cinematic treatment to portray authentic stories, serving as an eye-opener for disgruntled youth, urging them to stay on the right path in life.

