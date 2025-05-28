Assamese short film 'Ansuni Chinkhe' receives warm reception at Cannes Marche du Film screening

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 28 : 'Ansuni Chinkhe' (Unheard Whispers), a socially charged Assamese short film directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, has made a significant mark on the global stage following its recent online screening at the prestigious Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival.

A deeply thought-provoking film with a powerful message, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' was showcased to an international audience of film professionals, critics, and distributors during the Marche du Film's online screening segment. Viewers and professionals praised the film for its artistic execution and the depth with which it handled socially pressing issues, particularly those affecting women and marginalised voices.

Narrated by National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas, the film portrays the challenging yet powerful story of a young girl in India, shedding light on the obstacles she faces from birth through adulthood.

The short film explores the inherent contradictions in Indian society, where women are revered as goddesses on one hand, yet subjected to brutal discrimination and violence on the other.

Mahanta said the story begins even before birth, spotlighting the grim reality of female feticide.

"If a girl child survives and is born, she is often pushed into child marriage, her agency stripped away before she even reaches adolescence. Once married, her identity is dissolved into that of her husband's, whom she is expected to worship as her supreme deity. The physical, emotional, and psychological trauma that follows is heartbreakingly common, yet rarely acknowledged. However, Ansuni Chinkhe is not merely a narrative of suffering. The film not only depicts adversity but also aims to inspire change, serving as a cinematic expression of resistance and empowerment," Mahanta said.

He further said that the woman in the story reclaims her identity as Shaktithe divine embodiment of feminine powerand declares that silence is no longer an option.

"Her unheard whispers rise into a roar as she breaks the chains of oppression and asserts her rightful place in society," he said.

Ansuni Chinkhe's powerful message is magnified by the unique lens of Mahanta- a visionary storyteller who serves as the Chief of Assam Police's Special Task Force.

As a law enforcement official with a deep understanding of the societal structures that perpetuate gender injustice, Mahanta brings a rare combination of empathy, authenticity, and insight to the film.

Mahanta, who has previously been known for his contributions to public safety and policy reform, ventured into filmmaking as an extension of his commitment to social justice.

With Ansuni Chinkhe, he channels his experiences on the front lines of crime and society into an evocative cinematic narrative that bridges art and activism.

"The film is a tribute to the countless women whose voices have been stifled for generations," Mahanta said.

Through 'Ansuni Chinkhe,' the makers aim to spark conversations, break silences, and contribute to a movement in which every woman reclaims her rightful place in society.

Prior to its Cannes debut, Ansuni Chinkhe had already garnered critical acclaim on the national festival circuit. The film was honoured at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2025, where it won - Best Director: Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Best Actress: Seema Biswas.

These awards were earned in a highly competitive edition of the festival, which received around 2,408 film entries from 88 countries, reinforcing the film's creative excellence and international relevance.

The film's inclusion in the Marche du Film represents a noteworthy achievement for the team behind it and contributes to the growing global presence of Assamese-language cinema.

At a time when regional Indian films are steadily gaining global attention, Ansuni Chinkhe stands out as a beacon of how storytelling rooted in local culture and language can have a universal impact.

Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, both passionate advocates for social storytelling, produced the film. Their collaboration with Mahanta has resulted in a cinematic piece that is as aesthetically rich as it is socially significant.

In a world grappling with gender inequality and systemic violence against women, 'Ansuni Chinkhe' serves as both a mirror and a megaphone. It reflects the lived experiences of millions of women and amplifies the urgent need for cultural and legislative change.

Through art, it dares to provoke, educate, and inspire. Following its screening at Cannes, the filmmakers are in discussions for wider digital distribution to ensure that 'Ansuni Chinkhe' reaches broader audiences both in India and abroad.

The film team also plans to screen it in academic institutions, gender forums, and film societies to continue the important conversations it sparks.

