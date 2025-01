Assamese short film 'Ansuni Chinkhe' wins big at Jaipur International Film Festival

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 19 : 'Ansuni Chinkhe', a poignant short film written and directed by Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta, has garnered significant acclaim at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024.

Dr Mahanta, who serves as the Chief of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police and Guwahati Police Commissioner, showcased his creative prowess through this film.

The film was screened under the Worldwood International Panorama segment in the international competition category, on January 17, Friday.

Produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the film captivated audiences and critics alike.

The sole character of the short film, portrayed by actress Seema Biswas, earned her the prestigious Best Actress award.

Dr Mahanta's directorial excellence was recognised with the Best Director award in the short film category.

Currently in its 17th edition, the Jaipur International Film Festival is celebrated as one of the largest non-government film festivals in India.

The event, which began on January 17 and will run until January 21, received 2,408 entries from 88 countries.

The Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) has been an annual event in Jaipur, India, since its inception in 2009.

Organised by the Jaipur International Film Festival Trust, the festival was founded by Hanu Roj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor