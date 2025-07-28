ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Shares Buzz Cut Photos as He Begins South Korea Military Service

South Korean singer known Cha Eun Woo known for his great acting work and part of popular K-pop band Astro has enlisted for the mandatory military service. Actor singer, debuted as a solo artist with the extended play Entity in 2024. Talking about the acting work, he was part of many K-Drama's like Wonderful World Island rented Finland but he is best known for his role in True beauty, where he played a role of Lee Su ho, lead actress love interest.

Cha Eun Woo recently shared a series of photos ahead of his military enlistment where his head was seen shaved, leaving his fans sad. Cha Eun Woo will be away form the spotlight for almost 2 years as his return is schedule for early 2027. However he has prior shot some videos and show which will be released while he is away serving his mandatory military service.

According to his agency Fantagio, on Monday July 28 Eun woo where he will serve in the Army's brass band. Then 28, will fulfill his service in the band after completing five weeks of basic training at a boot camp. Earlier on Sunday night, Cha, a member of boy band Astro, connected with his fans through a YouTube livestream to share his thoughts. He described the impending enlistment as "surreal" and noted that his new military-style haircut was "the shortest" it had been since he was a toddler.