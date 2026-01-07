Asur, Raktanchal and Beyond: Popular Crime-Dramas Set in the Hindi Heartland of India

Over the past few years, OTT platforms have reshaped the way Indian stories are told, especially those rooted in the Hindi heartland. From lawless towns and caste politics to deep psychological conflicts and socio-political realities, crime dramas set in North and Central India have struck a chord with viewers. These shows don’t just focus on crime, they explore the ecosystem around it, making the setting as powerful as the story itself. Here’s a look at some of the most popular OTT crime-drama shows that authentically capture the raw, gritty pulse of the Hindi heartland.

Mirzapur

Set in the lawless town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, this cult Amazon Prime Video series is synonymous with desi crime drama. Guns, power, revenge, and family feuds drive the narrative as crime lord Kaleen Bhaiya and his rivals battle for control. Mirzapur became a pop-culture phenomenon for its raw language, violent storytelling, and unforgettable characters.

Raktanchal

Streaming on Amazon MX Player, Raktanchal is deeply rooted in the political and criminal history of Uttar Pradesh during the 1980s. Inspired by real-life gang wars, the popular show features Kranti Prakash Jha in the lead role and explores how politics, caste equations, and ambition give birth to crime lords. With its rustic setting and intense power struggles, the series offers a grounded portrayal of the heartland’s darker realities.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

This Netflix series takes viewers into the volatile socio-political landscape of Bihar. Centered on the battle between law enforcement and dreaded criminals, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter highlights how crime thrives amidst political interference and systemic corruption. The show balances action with realism, making the setting integral to its narrative.

Dahaad

Set in Rajasthan, Dahaad is a gripping crime thriller inspired by true events. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, the series explores a serial murder case that unfolds across small towns. Beyond the investigation, the show delves into patriarchy, caste, and societal silence, making it a powerful heartland crime drama with a strong social lens.

Asur

Blending mythology, psychology, and crime, Asur stands out as a unique thriller set largely in smaller towns and semi-urban India. The show explores the dark corners of the human mind while rooting its story in Indian cultural and philosophical contexts. Its heartland setting adds an eerie authenticity to its intense cat-and-mouse narrative.

Pataal Lok

Amazon Prime Video’s Pataal Lok offers a chilling look at crime, class divide, and moral decay in North India. As a Delhi-based investigation leads to deeper layers of society, the show presents the Hindi heartland as a complex web of poverty, violence, and systemic injustice. It remains one of the most critically acclaimed Indian crime series.

Kohrra

Set in rural Punjab, Kohrra is a slow-burn crime drama that focuses on a murder investigation leading to deeply buried secrets. The show stands out for its atmospheric storytelling, emotional depth, and realistic portrayal of small-town life. It proves that heartland crime dramas don’t need loud violence to make a lasting impact.