At Home, We Had a Rule to Speak Punjabi”: Raj Kundra Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane About His Upbringing

Raj Kundra is a Punjabi at heart, and he often wins hearts by keeping himself grounded and connected to his roots. Recently, the Mehar actor took a trip down memory lane of his upbringing, revisiting memories of vacationing in Ludhiana and how he has a strict home rule to speak in Punjabi! Speaking about the same, Raj Kundra says, “If you go and see the lifestyles of Indians and Punjabis who have shifted to places like the UK and Canada, their kids have been brought up in a very grounded and desi style. They keep the Indian culture intact despite settling in foreign lands.”

He adds, “When our parents return after 15-20 years, they see the adaptability of the modern lifestyle. In many households, there’s a rule for the kids to return home at around 10 pm. But in India, people leave their houses at 10 at night to party and wander around.” Diving deep into his younger days, Raj says, “So, we were brought up in a very grounded and protected environment. Our friends would vacation abroad, and we’d spend our vacation in Ludhiana every year. We have been vacationing in Ludhiana each year. Some of our childhood friends would talk about vacationing at Disneyland Park, and we’d talk about vacationing in Ludhiana! But that is what has kept us culturally grounded. We have learned Punjabi from our native place. At our home too, we have a rule to speak in Punjabi - English can be spoken outside.”

Interestingly, Raj Kundra took a step ahead by wearing the traditional Punjabi turban. Earlier, the actor shared that he finds himself deeply connected to the respect and values of the Sikh religion, encouraging him to wear the dastaar. Speaking of which, Raj is stepping into a full-fledged Punjabi role for his upcoming film, Mehar, which also stars Geeta Basra in a key role. The film is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna, produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, with cinematography by Ashudeep Sharma. It is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5.