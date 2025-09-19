‘At Some Point, I Would Also Want to Direct’: Ahsaas Channa Shares Her Dream of Going Behind the Camera

Ahsaas Channa recently opened up about her desire to step into direction. The actress, who was recently seen in Half CA Season 2, talked about her love for acting and shared how she has been walking the path since she was 3 years old. Having predominantly been a part of several web series and shows, Ahsaas talked about expanding her creativity into direction.

“Meri pehli aur ek lauti job acting thi. I was 3-4 years old when I did my first ad for a cough syrup. My first film was Vaastu Shastra when I was 4 years old. Since then, I’ve just been acting. I don’t think that there’s anything else that I can do. At some point, I would also want to direct,” she simply stated.

Meanwhile, with the recently released Half CA Season 2, Ahsaas Channa struck a chord with the audience for being refreshingly real in showcasing the stressful lives of CA aspirants. With her selective pick, Ahsaas did not shy away from depicting the constant pressure of exams and balancing personal life.

Very often, her on-screen picks prove that audiences need actors who can deliver memorable performances with meaty and substantial characters - ones that stay. And Ahsaas Channa did just that! Given her upward graph of making unconventional picks, her audiences are excited about what’s next from her!