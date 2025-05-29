"At the moment, she's not interested in any of this work": Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa not being part of Kajol's 'Maa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : While many star kids have recently made their acting debut in Bollywood, couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa has some other plans at the moment.

During the trailer launch of Kajol's film Maa in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn was asked whether he considered casting his daughter, Nysa, in the "mythological horror".

Responding to the query, Ajay said, "At the moment she is not interested in this kind of work."

The trailer launch saw Ajay and Kajol candidly answering questions from the media.

Kajol also talked about how the theme of motherhood in Maa echoed with her.

"I spoke about this during Salaam Venky as well...It's any parent's worst nightmare (to lose their child). I normally tend not to let my feelings affect my shot, but somewhere down the line, subconsciously, emotions come easier. Tears fall more easily. Because you feel so connected to it, and it's so real," she said.

Kajol's 'Maa' is all set to be released in theatres on June 27. It also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. Vishal Furia, who earlier directed Chhorii, has helmed it.

On comparisons with the Chhorii franchise, Vishal said "The only similarity is that both are stories of mothers. But we're talking about Maa Kali in this film, who is a much bigger entity. This world is much, much bigger. It's a cinematic experience. You can't watch it on OTT. You'll have to come and watch it in theatres."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor