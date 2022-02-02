'Atak Gaya' from 'Badhaai Do' is a soulful romantic number

Mumbai, Feb 2 The second song 'Atak Gaya' from the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' was released on Wednesday.

The song composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Varun Grover, is a romantic number and has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe.

The track features a soulful mix of acoustic beats with a prominent rim shot and heartwarming lyrics. The song, through its soothing visuals, showcases marriage of convenience between Shardul & Sumi, characters played by Rajummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar respectively as their married life moves ahead.

Zee Music holds the rights to the film's music which has been composed by different music directors Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari to Khamosh Shah. Similarly, the lyrics have been written by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi and Anvita Dutt for different tracks.

Junglee Pictures' 'Badhaai Do' has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

The film is set to hit theaters on February 11 and will be worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor