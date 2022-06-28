Atal Bihari Vajpayee biopic announced, film to release on Christmas 2023

A film on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye – Atal, was announced on June 28. It will be released in Christmas 2023.The film is an adaption of Ullekh NP’s book Untold Vajpayee: Politician And Paradox. The film will go on floor in early 2023 and will release during Christmas of the same year. The release date will coincide with the 99th birth anniversary of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Sandeep Singh have joined hands for the project. The star cast hasn’t been confirmed yet.Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India in 1996. However, he had to resign within 13 days after the BJP failed to gather enough support from other parties to obtain a majority. Vajpayee came back as the Prime Minister of India in 1998 and 1999 for a second and third term, respectively. Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93

