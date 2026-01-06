Atharvaa Murali: 'Parasakthi' is a piece of history and it will be a special film for all of us!

Chennai, Jan 6 Actor Atharvaa Murali, who plays a pivotal role in director Sudha Kongara's upcoming period film 'Parasakthi', says that this film is a piece of history and that it will be a special film for all of those associated with it.

During an interaction, the actor shared his most cherished moments from the project even as the film gears up for a worldwide theatrical release on January 10 this year.

“I had previously known Aakash Bhaskaran as a director; he has now turned a producer. It was Aakash who first narrated the concept of 'Parasakthi' and my characterisation therein. I am profoundly grateful to him for entrusting this project to me," says Atharvaa Murali.

The actor is all praise for his co-stars in the film. Says Atharvaa, "Sreeleela shall be hailed as an unparalleled performer after this film. She is one of the finest dancers in the Indian industry."

Talking about actor Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa confesses that the 'Santhosh Subramaniam' star has for long been an inspiration.

"I still recall watching his dance in 'Santhosh Subramaniam' with my family-- a particular sequence in which he dances alone in the rain filled us all with joy. My mother remarked that when one engages in joyful pursuits, those around them share in the happiness. From that moment, I embraced the ideal of cultivating personal joy while spreading it to others," he recalls vividly.

Talking about the film's director Sudha Kongara, Atharvaa says, "I have known Sudha ma’am for many years. Upon meeting her for this film, she insisted I stop calling her ‘ma’am’. She is a creator of cult masterpieces."

But he reserves his best for Sivarkarthikeyan. "Sivakarthikeyan is now my brother both onscreen and off it. I have always marvelled at his career growth; every step he takes is meticulously calculated. Few successes feel as intimately personal as his, and SK’s achievements fill me with unalloyed joy. Parasakthi is a piece of history, mirroring the student movements that shaped our state. It promises to be a special and indelible film for all of us," he says.

For the unaware, 'Parasakthi' has been produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures and directed by Sudha Kongara. The film features actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali, and Sreeleela in the lead. Music for the film as been scored by GV Prakash. Parasakthi is slated to hit screens worldwide on January 10, this year.

