Athiya Shetty gives glimpse of her time spent in South Africa with hubby KL Rahul

Cape Town [South Africa], January 7 : Actor Athiya Shetty shared pictures from her quality time spent in South Africa, on Sunday.

The pictures show Athiya enjoying the scenic beauty of Cape Town.

"Life in Cape Town >>>," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the adorable pictures

Athiya was in South Africa to be with her husband and cricketer KL Rahul, who participated in the two-match Test series in South Africa.

India managed to draw a Test series in South Africa. The second Test turned out to be quite a historic one, getting over inside two days.

Recapping the second Test match, South Africa elected to bat first and was bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs, with Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) being the sole players to touch double digits.Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell of 6/15 destroyed the Proteas' top and middle order, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (0/2) also took wickets.

In their first innings, India was 153/4 at one point, with solid scores coming from Virat Kohli (46 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six), Rohit Sharma (39 in 50 balls, with seven fours) and Shubman Gill (36 in 55 balls, with five fours), but a Lungi Ngidi three-wicket over sunk India to 153 all out in 34.5 overs.Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (3/38) and Nandre Burger (3/42) took three wickets each for SA.

Later in their second innings, SA ended the day one at 62/3, with Aiden Markram (36*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Skipper Dean Elgar managed 12 runs in his final Test innings. Mukesh got two while Bumrah got one wicket. On the next day, though Markram scored a fighting century, a knock of 106 in 103 balls with 17 fours and two sixes, the six-wicket haul by Bumrah (6/61) bundled out SA for 176 in 36.5 overs, setting India just 79 runs to win.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets while Prasidh Krishna and Siraj got one. With the help of knocks from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) and skipper Rohit Sharma (16*), India chased down the total with seven wickets in hand in 12 overs.

Siraj won the 'Player of the Match' award and both sides shared the trophy with the scoreline at 1-1.

