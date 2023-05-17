Atif Aslam welcomes baby girl!

Playback singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara have welcomed their first child a baby girl. Atif who is considered one of the greats in the music industry has been keeping a low profile. On the work front, The singer is set to kick off his UK and Europe tour in June. The singer is celebrating 20 year of his journey as a musician.

Talking about his concert, Atif said, "I am super thrilled to be performing for my fans because performing live gives an artist an opportunity to connect with the energies of the audience. This tour is also extra special as I complete twenty years of my singing journey and what better way to celebrate it, with people who have given me so much love and admiration for all these years. 2023 has been extremely special so far as my wife Sara and I also welcomed our baby girl".Aslam was a former member of the group Jal. After separation from Jal, Aslam released his first album titled Jal Pari in 2004 which became an instant hit.

