Atlee calls Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya Sethupathi's debut film Phoenix "a product of pure hard work"

Chennai, June 28 One of India's top directors Atlee, who released the trailer of 'Phoenix' which marks the debut of actor Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya Sethupathi as an action hero, has called the film "a product of pure hard work".

Atlee, who took to his X timeline to release the trailer of the explosive action entertainer that has been directed by stunt choreographer turned director Anal Arasu, wrote, "Phoenix is a product of pure hardwork.@ActionAnlarasu master’s long awaited directorial debut—and what a stunning one! Can’t wait to finally share the trailer with you all."

The film, which will mark the debut of Surya Sethupathi as an action hero in a lead role, features a host of actors including Varalakshmi, Sampath, Devadharshini, Muthukumar, Dilipan, Ajay Ghosh, Harish Uththaman, Moonar Ramesh, Abhinakshathra, Varsha, Naveen, Rishi, Nandha Saravanan, Murugadas, Vignesh, Sreejith Ravi and Aadukalam Naren among others.

The trailer begins with a cop explaining how he was present at the scene of a crime when it took place. We eventually get to know that a boy has killed the son-in-law of a powerful person and that he has now been lodged in the Chengalpattu home. We also get to learn that the person who was killed suffered 36 cuts.

The cops begin to investigate if there was previous enemity between the attacker's family and the victim. We then get introduced to the hero's character, who, it appears from the trailer, appears to be a kickboxer. A voiceover calls him a phoenix, saying he keeps coming back from the dead. We also get to learn that there are people who want him dead that very day. Under these circumstances, the boy is seen posing a question. "Why should they always win? Shouldn't we ever taste victory. What is your problem? Is it because we are winning or is it because we are winning over you?"

The film, which has music by Sam CS, has been produced by AK Braveman Picturess Rajalakshmy ‘ANL’Arasu. Cinematography for the film is by Velraj R and N John Albert has co-directed the film.

Editing for the film is by National Award winner Praveen K L and stunts are by Anal Arasu himself. Art direction is by Madhan K and choreography is by Baba Bashkar and Johny.

