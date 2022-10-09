Atlee heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan for shooting Jawan in Chennai: 1000s of families benefitted

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finished work on the Chennai schedule of his upcoming film Jawan. Atlee shared a thank you note to the superstar. The director revealed that thousands of families benefited as Shah Rukh agreed to shoot the film in Chennai.

Atlee took to his Twitter handle and expressed gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan. "Thank u sir its a honour & pleasure to have u here sir,most memorable schedule in my career,spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of family wer benefited KING IS A KING ALWAYSa big bow & respect to you sir love you sir See you in Mumbai soon sir (sic)," he wrote. Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan lined up for release. The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, releases on January 25, 2023. Post that, the actor will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.