Atlee Lands in Hyderabad To Meet Allu Arjun for #AA22XA6, Pre-Production in Full Swing

Blockbuster filmmaker Atlee, known for delivering mass entertainers with heart, has officially touched down in Hyderabad to begin pre-production on his next big project #AA22xA6. The film stars none other than Icon Star Allu Arjun and is backed by powerhouse production banner Sun Pictures. This marks the first-ever collaboration between Atlee and Allu Arjun, a pairing that has already created a storm of excitement across the country. The buzz around the film is loud and clear, with fans eager to see what this dynamic duo brings to the screen.

A video capturing Atlee’s arrival at Hyderabad airport has gone viral, adding to the growing anticipation. The clip has been widely shared on social media, with fans flooding comment sections and fan pages, speculating about what’s in store. With pre-production now in full swing, #AA22xA6 is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most awaited ventures. From action and drama to scale and spectacle, this collaboration promises to deliver it all and fans can’t wait for the storm to hit.