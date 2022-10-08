Atlee thanks SRK for choosing to shoot in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 8 Director Atlee, who is directing 'Jawan', featuring the Baadshah (King) of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, has thanked the superstar for his decision to have the film's shooting in Chennai.

The move, the director disclosed, has resulted in thousands of families standing to benefit.

Taking to Twitter to respond to Shah Rukh Khan's late night tweet, Atlee wrote: "Thank you sir! It's an honour and a pleasure to have you here sir. Most memorable schedule in my career."

"Special thanks to you for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir, thousands of families were benefitted. 'KING IS A KING ALWAYS' a big bow and respect to you sir. Love you sir. See you in Mumbai soon sir."

Late on Friday, Shah Rukh Khan, who has finished his shooting schedule in Chennai, wrote: "What a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our setsa Saw movie with Nayanthara, Partied with Anirudh, (held) deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathy and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks Atlee and Priya for your hospitality. Now, need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Atlee's wife Priya too responded to Shah Rukh's tweet. She wrote: "Thank you so much for the abundant love and care you have for us sir. It's our pleasure always sir. Love you always sir. Recipe is on the way!"

