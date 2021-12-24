Atrangi Re Twitter review, Rinku aka Sara Ali Khan shines in the whole film

And finally the most awaited movie Atrangi Re is out now, the movie is streaming on OTT platform Diseny+Hotstar. Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles. Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films,and the music is composed by A R Rahman.

The film is released in Hindi and Tamil languages world wide. The film revolves around the love triangle of Akshay, Sara and Dhanush. Every one including cast of the film is waiting to see audience's reviews, and most importantly to see Sara Ali Khan's performance in the movie, because she is sharing the screen with two brilliant actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara couldn't make up to her last films Love Aaj Kal 2 and Collie No 1 and we heard that the put all her heart in Atrangi Re, so it will be interesting to see if audience love her performance or not.

Here's the Twitter reviews,

MAESTRO AANAND L RAI IS BACK WITH EXCELLENT #AtrangiRe .. Review in a while.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 23, 2021

#AtrangiRe / #GalattaKalyanam REVIEW :

Just watched the whole movie for our "Thaane thalaivan" @dhanushkraja ... Just killed it 👌🏽 #Sara did her role well.. @akshaykumar's voice 😆 Dubbing was weird ! D's friend 🔥 Overall not bad, avalo mosam laam illa...

My Rating :- 3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/nsAh9NpDMn — Monish (@Monish05744721) December 24, 2021

Absolutely enjoyed watching #AtrangiRe - This one springs in a pleasant surprise. Full review soon! — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) December 23, 2021

Also, whatever reviews it got are genuine n NOT paid paid. The IMDb w 7.6/10 screams how it’s NOT corrupted like Shershaah and how yellowproductions didnot boast it. It deserves 8.5+, and I liked movie for its honesty, content, performances and concept and music ♥️#Atrangirepic.twitter.com/9Mgd4HPV7L — meh (@gawdcr7) December 24, 2021

After long time, I have seen a unique and brilliant bollywood film... and it's #AtrangiRe. first time not agree with taran adarsh's review because 2nd half was also better! and this movie deserves rating more than 3.5 out of 5!!



My rating : 4.5/5 ❣️#AtrangiReReview — 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒋𝒑𝒖𝒕 💞 (@AKs_Lioness) December 24, 2021

Always a delight to watch @dhanushkraja in a film. But even better when @aanandlrai directs him. The actor shines in this special film that tries to do something new. My thoughts on #AtrangiRe#AtrangiReMagicBegins#AtrangiReReviewhttps://t.co/1H3vwhrc6s — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) December 24, 2021

So far the reviews are great, and it looks like Sara Ali Khan aka Rinku stole all the limelight in the movie, Sara really worked hard for this movie and it shows in her performance. While on the other hand Dhanush and Akshay also did the great job, and both are getting praised by the audience.