Atrangi Re Twitter review, Rinku aka Sara Ali Khan shines in the whole film

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2021 01:25 PM2021-12-24T13:25:49+5:302021-12-24T13:27:22+5:30

And finally the most awaited movie Atrangi Re is out now, the movie is streaming on OTT platform Diseny+Hotstar. ...

Atrangi Re Twitter review, Rinku aka Sara Ali Khan shines in the whole film | Atrangi Re Twitter review, Rinku aka Sara Ali Khan shines in the whole film

Atrangi Re Twitter review, Rinku aka Sara Ali Khan shines in the whole film

Next

And finally the most awaited movie Atrangi Re is out now, the movie is streaming on OTT platform Diseny+Hotstar. Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles.  Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films,and the music is composed by A R Rahman.

The film is released in Hindi and Tamil languages world wide. The film revolves around the love triangle of Akshay, Sara and Dhanush.  Every one including cast of the film is waiting to see audience's reviews, and most importantly to see Sara Ali Khan's performance in the movie, because she is sharing the screen with two brilliant actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara couldn't make up to her last films Love Aaj Kal 2 and Collie No 1 and we heard that the put all her heart in Atrangi Re, so it will be interesting to see if audience love her performance or not. 

Here's the Twitter reviews, 

 

So far the reviews are great, and it looks like Sara Ali Khan aka Rinku stole all the limelight in the movie, Sara really worked hard for this movie and it shows in her performance. While on the other hand Dhanush and Akshay also did the great job, and both are getting praised by the audience. 

Open in app
Tags :Sara Ali KhanAkshay KumarDhanushAnand L RaiAtrangi Re