Attack Part 1: John Abraham starrer’s trailer to be out tomorrow

John Abraham recently announced the release date of the trailer of his upcoming film Attack. The actor shared a poster of the movie, in which he looked fierce as ever. Sharing the same, he asked his fans to get ready for the film and announced the trailer will be out tomorrow, March 7, 2022. He wrote, "GET READY FOR #ATTACKin1 ATTACK TRAILER OUT TOMORROW.

Apart from John, the movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead and will be an action entertainer with John playing the role of a super soldier. Earlier, talking about the movie, the Satyameva Jayate actor had stated in a statement, “The film goes down a road no other action films here have tried. There’s a sci-fi angle, a complex drama and there’s a question mark on how India handles terrorists. It takes into account what our history is and who we are as a nation”. John Abraham is on the roll these days. After all, the actor has some interesting movies in the pipeline which are set to hit the theatres soon.

