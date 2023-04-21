"Attempt to tarnish my image": Honey Singh refutes allegations of kidnapping and assaulting event organiser

Yo Honey Singh is once again in the middle of a major controversy. The rapper and singer has been accused of reportedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Maharashtra. A man named Vivek Raman has lodged an official complaint against the star at the Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station. Apparently, the organised event was cancelled due to money related issue.

Now, Honey Singh took to Instagram to react to the 'false and baseless' allegations against him. He also warned that his legal team is planning to file a defamation case against the person accusing him of kidnap and assault. The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants,”Honey Singh wrote in his statement shared via an Instagram post. In his caption, he wrote, "You just keep rocking bro (lion emoji), don’t worry about allegations."The complainant in his complaint to BKC police alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh and his associates, who later abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him. He had demanded that a case be registered against Honey Singh, and the singer and his associates be arrested, police had said.This is not the first time when Yo Yo Honey Singh has gotten himself into legal trouble. As per Times Of India, a few years ago, Anandpal Singh Gurnam Singh Jabbal filed a case against him for allegedly uploading offensive and derogatory songs on different sites.