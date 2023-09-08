“Attitude ka baap”: Riteish showers praise on SRK for ‘Jawan’ performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster action-thriller ‘Jawan’ doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

The film opened to a massive response from fans as well as critics.

After Mahesh Babu and ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli, celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also showered praise on SRK’s latest release.

Taking to his official handle on X, Riteish penned a long note lavishing praise on team ‘Jawan’.

He wrote, “DROP everything you are doing & rush to a theatre near you NOW!!! It’s MASS MASS MASS with a lot of CLASS !! #Jawan is an emotion, is an experience…it hit me like a hurricane in the theatre- whistles and claps all around. @iamsrk is the BOMB… Mega Stardom, lit every frame he was in, attitude ka baap, Action, emotion, romance, dialogue delivery- aur kuch baki hai kya ?? @Atlee_dir take a bow, what an extraordinary film you have made… Many Congratulations on this Mega Blockbuster.. Dear Gauri & @RedChilliesEnt it takes a big heart & vision to produce a movie at this scale . @_GauravVerma @NayantharaU absolutely awesome, the incredible @VijaySethuOffl, clap worthy appearances by @deepikapadukone & @duttsanjay ufffff …. The formidable girl gang … Priyamani, @sanyamalhotra07.”

https://twitter.com/Riteishd/status/1700040613738185057

His wife, Genelia, too, spoke glowingly of SRK's latest release.

“Witnessing the magic of my favouritest @iamsrk last night in a packed hall amidst the cacophony of whistles & cheer was something else. #Jawan is truly an exceptional film. @Atlee_dir you are a magician who knows the pulse of the nation. @NayantharaU you were ethereal. No words to express the brilliance of @VijaySethuOffl - & @deepikapadukone you were absolutely stunning - @anirudhofficial your music is the backbone of every frame. Many congratulations to the entire stellar cast on this Humongous Mega Blockbuster," she posted.

https://twitter.com/geneliad/status/1700054112770097571

‘Jawan’ got off to a blazing start on the opening day, minting a whopping Rs 65.50 crores at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, “‘JAWAN’ IS SENSATIONAL… CREATES HISTORY… #Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, SHATTERS *ALL* PREVIOUS RECORDS… BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz…”⭐️ #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan] #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

The SRK-starrer has now recorded the biggest opening at the box office ever for a Hindi film.

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars southern belle Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Actor Deepika Padukone also makes a guest appearance in the film.

