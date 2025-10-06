Aubrey O'Day says "let this serve as a cautionary reminder" to young talents following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sentencing

Washington DC [US], October 6 : Singer and reality TV personality Aubrey O'Day, a former member of the girl group Danity Kane, spoke about Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50-month prison sentence and shared a "cautionary reminder" to young artists, according to People.

In an X post, O'Day urged the young talents to be careful around anyone "in a position of power who oversteps your boundaries."

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams. The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court's sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured," she wrote after Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison, as quoted by the outlet.

"The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back," O'Day who rose to fame on MTV's Making the Band under Combs' guidance continued on X. "No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain."

"Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims. Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety," O'Day wrote. "If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty on two prostitution-related offences but acquitted of three sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

At the hearing on October 3, the judge gave an explanation of the cause, stating that while the defence's request of 14 months "would not be sufficient," the prosecution's suggestion of 135 months was more than what would be "necessary," according to NBC News."

The need for general deterrence warrants a significant sentence," the judge said. "A substantial sentence must be given to serve as an example to abusers and victims alike," E! News reported.

Prior to the sentencing, Judge Subramanian, who presided over Combs' federal trial, had denied the music mogul's plea for an acquittal linked to his convictions on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Previously, Combs had pleaded not guilty to all five charges in his trialtwo counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution as well as one count of racketeering conspiracyand had initially faced a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

O'Day has frequently discussed the allegations against Combs for years. In September 2023, she claimed that Combs asked her to sign an NDA to never disparage the rapper and his label, a "deal" she said she encouraged her former bandmates to "not take," reported People.

