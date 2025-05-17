Aubrey O’Day won’t testify in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sexual assault trial

Los Angeles, May 17 Singer-songwriter Aubrey O’Day is making her stand very clear in the ongoing trial of disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. Aubrey said will not participate in the high-profile federal trial of the rapper.

She told T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in the premiere episode of a new podcast about the trial, reports ‘Variety’.

The 41-year-old artist, who rose to fame on MTV’s ‘Making the Band’ under Diddy’s guidance, had made an Instagram post that some believed hinted at a possible court appearance at Diddy's trial.

She posted a video from New York City with the caption, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?”.

She added a weighing scale emoji, commonly associated with justice. Despite the post and earlier reports that she had been subpoenaed, ‘People’ has confirmed that she will not testify.

In the premiere episode of iHeart Radio's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present, Aubrey O'Day, Covering the Diddy Trial, the singer told Holmes, "No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of." She went on to claim that she "was contacted by Homeland Security" and "did have a meeting with Homeland Security”.

She further mentioned, "I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying”.

As per ‘People’, Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He was arrested in September 2024 and is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence. Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, has already made bombshell statements in her testimony during the trial.

On May 13, Ventura described a relationship marked by emotional abuse and coercion. She told the court that she participated in sex parties, referred to as “Freak Offs”, because she “loved him so much”.

Her testimony resumed the following day with a detailed account of the 2016 incident captured in hotel surveillance footage, later released publicly by CNN. Ventura had earlier filed a civil lawsuit against Combs, alleging rape and physical abuse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor