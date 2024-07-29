'Audience gave me lot of love, respect for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai': Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Manoj Bajpayee, who got a major break in films with 'Satya', has now over 100 movies in his filmography. In the past few years, he not only explored different genres but also worked with new directors. 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is one such film.

Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa...' is a courtroom drama. It is inspired by true events, with Manoj in the role of a lawyer taking up a quest to bring justice to the girls who were wronged by a godman.

It's been a year since the film was released and to date it is being loved by the audience.

Speaking about it, Manoj told ANI, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai created history...so many people have watched it. It got so many awards. People appreciated it, and gave love and respect to it. The film will always remain special."

Interestingly, Manoj and Apoorv are reuniting for a new courtroom drama.

A few days ago, Manoj made a special announcement on wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee's birthday.

The actor shared that he is set to star in a new courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film, currently untitled, is being produced by Aurega Studios, with Manoj Bajpayee, Vikram Khakhar, and Shabana Raza Bajpayee as producers.

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' recently achieved 1 billion watch minutes on Zee5, marking a remarkable feat for the film.

