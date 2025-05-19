"Audience Helped Me Find My Feet In This Industry": Sharvari Reacts After Her Win at Zee Cine Awards

2024 gave birth to a new young star in Bollywood - Sharvari! Hailed as a Rising star, Sharvari had a brilliant year with an huge 100 crore blockbuster in Munjya and delivered incredible acting performances with films like Maharaj and Vedaa. Last night, Sharvari’s stature as the best young of actor of Bollywood right now was cemented at ZEE Cine Awards 2025 with her winning the award ‘Outstanding Performance by a Young Talent in Munjya & Vedaa’! Sharvari says, “2024 has truly been my luckiest year — a year filled with amazing opportunities and huge success stories. To have a 100 crore hit, to receive unanimous love for my acting in Vedaa and Maharaj, to get the kind of films that I have got now due to these successes is truly incredible.”

Sharvari thanked her producers and directors for their belief in her as an actor. She says, “I would like to thank all my directors and producers— my Maddock family Dinesh Vijan sir and Aditya Sarpotdar, my Emmay family Nikhil Advani sir, Monisha and Madhu and of course my YRF family Aditya Chopra sir, Sidharth P. Malhotra sir and my entire team for believing in me. I thank you my visionary producers and directors for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such beautiful and impactful films. You have helped me live my dream of being an actor who wants to spread smiles on the faces of everyone.”

Sharvari credits the audience for accepting her and giving her the hits she needed to tell the industry that she belongs here due to her sheer talent She says, “I would like to thank the audience for their support and love — this award is for you! You fuel my passion every single day, you have helped me find my feet in this industry and I promise to keep giving my best with every performance for you.” Sharvari’s next release in YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha in which she is starring with superstar Alia Bhatt. Alpha is set to release on Dec 25,2025 and is being directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.