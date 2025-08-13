"Audience reaction is encouraging": Amitabh Bachchan on hosting 'KBC'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : While OTT platforms have become popular lately, the charm of watching 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on television remains timeless. After all, it always feels great to see megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the host of KBC, testing the general knowledge of contestants on the hot seat.

Currently busy shooting for the episodes of the 17th season, Big B is not missing any chance to pen his thoughts regarding the popular quiz show on his blog.

In a recent post, he expressed happiness at receiving a positive response for the 17th season. The 'Agneepath' star also graciously accepted criticism, acknowledging comments from media outlets about his changed look.

".. a bit early for the post for the Blog .. but a day off today so wish to complete all pending work and then catch up on other work and essentials ..the days at the 25th year of KBC continue .. the audience reactions in the glorious sets are encouraging .. some media friends express that my look has changed and that I should look into that and rectify it ..Am trying to do that .. to the best I can for my age .. Till then your applause and love keeps me running in and forms the impetus needed and the encouragement needed for me to conduct what I have been doing for the past 23 years," Big B posted.

Recently, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) completed 25 years. The show first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly became one of India's most popular TV programs.

On July 3, 2000, the very first broadcast of KBC took place. "Goodness, 25 years just went by. Kuch pata hi nahi chala, aur 25 varsh, saal guzar gaye" (Didn't even realize, and 25 years just went by), read his blog post. KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career.

On the film front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor