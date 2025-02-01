Audio, trailer of Jai-starrer Baby And Baby released; Film to hit screens on February 14

Chennai, Feb 1 The makers of director Prathap’s upcoming comedy family drama Baby And Baby, featuring actor Jai in the lead, have now released both the audio and trailer of the film and announced that the film will release on February 14 this year.

Speaking at the audio launch event of the film, director Prathap, who is making his debut as a director, said, "This film will be a comedy and a family drama. Audiences can have a good laugh and enjoy themselves for the entire two and half hour duration."

The director also disclosed that actor Jai, who plays the lead in the film, shot the entire film while he was fasting for Ramzan. "Jai worked for 25 days in this film and during this entire period, he was fasting. He would skip all three meals a day. If we don't have a single meal, we tend to lose our temper. Jai, however, despite skipping all three meals a day, was very co-operative and helpful. He helped us complete shooting."

Meanwhile, ace director Venkat Prabhu shared the trailer on his social media timelines. Sharing it on his X timeline, Venkat Prabhu said, “Get ready for fun-filled family entertainment! Joy-loaded trailer of #BabyandBaby is here! Huge cheers to my dearest @actorjai, Comedy king @iyogibabu & the entire dream team! Releasing this February 14 in theatres near you!”

The trailer shows that the film revolves around two couples and the infants they claim to be their children. The trailer begins with Sathyaraj saying that no member of his household should leave the village until the child is put in a golden cradle. The trailer promises a lot of humour as Jai’s spouse realises that instead of a boy, they have got a girl. Redin Kingsly plays a cop undercover in this film, which also has comedians Sriman, Anandraj , Ilavarasu and Singampuli in pivotal roles.

Produced by Yuvaraj, the film will also feature Keerthana, Sai Dhanya, Pragya Nagra, Nizhalgal Ravi, Mottai Rajendran, RJ Vigneshkanth, Vijay TV fame Thangadurai and Ramar, Prathosh and Seshu.

Cinematography for the film is by T P Sarathy and editing is by K.Anandhalingakumar. The film has art direction by M.Vijay Iyappan and stunts by Om Prakash. The film has been co directed by S Vetri Arasan.

