August Magic: Priyanka Chopra drops cute pictures with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Actor Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to balance her professional and personal life. And take out time to spend with her family. Global star on Tuesday dropped new pictures with husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie from her ‘August magic” diaries.

‘Citadel’ actor took to Instagram and treated fans with new adorable family pictures.

In the photo, Priyanka gave a close-up view of her dress.

In the next image, she is seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas in a white co-ord set.

Next she gave a glimpse of Malti playing with a doll.

Another photo of the mother-daughter duo having fun seeing the outside view.

Priyanka, Nick strolling in New York streets with Malti.

The album also captured the cute moment of Nick carrying his daughter in the basket.

In the last frame, Priyanka can be seen on a mother duty as her daughter plays in NY Central Park.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Nick Jonas dropped face with heart eyes emoji.

A user wrote, “Why is Nick holding her in a basket in Central Park? that’s the cutest most randomest thing.”

Another wrote, “So cute .. love the pics.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’

She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'.'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

