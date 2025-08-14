Austin Butler explains how an "edible" led to his awkward dance moves at Bad Bunny's concert

Los Angeles [US], August 14 : US actor Austin Butler says he didn't plan for his dance moves to go viral after he attended 'Caught Stealing' co-star Bad Bunny's concert in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

According to PEOPLE, Butler, in a recent episode of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' revealed what exactly happened that night.

The 33-year-old actor explained that he was at the concert with 'Caught Stealing' director Darren Aronofsky. Butler thought they were just going to be part of the audience, but instead, they ended up on a secondary stage during a part of the show.

To make things more interesting, Butler said he was given an edible right before the concert. "I thought it was a good idea, but it was not," he said with a laugh.

Butler, who says he doesn't like being the centre of attention, found himself torn. "So, suddenly I'm on stage with Bad Bunny, and the edible is working," said Butler. "It was wild. So it's like my brain is in two movies. One is like, 'Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day, I'm just like, so proud of him,'" he added.

"I'm watching him, going like, 'Oh my God, look how much you mean to everyone here.' I'm like, falling in love with Puerto Rican culture and the dancing, and everybody is so sexy and amazing," he continued. "And then the other part of me is like, 'Don't dance, because you'll take attention away from him. This is his moment.'"

As per PEOPLE, Butler, in the viral clip, can be seen swaying his hips with his arms crossed. He explained that every time he uncrossed his arms, he felt like he was drawing too much attention.

The actor added that he wanted to "hide," however, the music was "so good" that it led him to do some more dancing. "I ended up just like swaying my hips while crossing my arms," said Butler.

"For whatever reason, every time I uncrossed my arms, I felt like I was drawing attention to myself. So I was like, 'This is okay,'" he later added while describing his dance moves.

His upcoming project, 'Caught Stealing' is set to release in theatres on August 29.

